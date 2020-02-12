Facts

17:59 12.02.2020

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Chairman of the Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov has said that it was unacceptable to sign any agreements that foresee water supply by Ukraine to the autonomous Republic of Crimea annexed by Russia.

"Will some Arakhamia [head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia] trade in our territory? If someone in the state admits that it is possible to surrender the territory, the whole people of the Crimean Tatars, it will be possible to surrender all Ukrainians, and there are as many as 500,000...Here now, Archbishop Clement is sitting opposite me. And he shows me with his eyes that we do not admit that the state can sell us for water. Any combination in Donetsk or something else in exchange for water – this is unacceptable," Chubarov told UA: Crimea TV, commenting the statement of head of the parliamentary faction of Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia.

Previously, David Arakhamia on Pryamiy TV channel said a compromise possible to resume water supply to the occupied Crimea in exchange of withdrawal of the Russian troops from Donbas.

Tags: #crimea #chubarov
