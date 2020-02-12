Ending Donbas war remains priority issue for President, his Office - Yermak

One of the priorities for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his Office is and will always be the end of the war in Donbas in the interests of the Ukrainian state, the newly appointed head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Today, for the President and the President's Office, one of the priorities is, and will always be, ending the war in Donbas in the interests of Ukraine," Yermak said at a press conference in the President's Office on Wednesday.

He also noted that foreign policy directions would remain in the center of his attention.

"I will take care of them as well," the newly appointed head of the President's Office emphasized.