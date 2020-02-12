Facts

11:20 12.02.2020

Ending Donbas war remains priority issue for President, his Office - Yermak

1 min read

One of the priorities for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his Office is and will always be the end of the war in Donbas in the interests of the Ukrainian state, the newly appointed head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Today, for the President and the President's Office, one of the priorities is, and will always be, ending the war in Donbas in the interests of Ukraine," Yermak said at a press conference in the President's Office on Wednesday.

He also noted that foreign policy directions would remain in the center of his attention.

"I will take care of them as well," the newly appointed head of the President's Office emphasized.

Tags: #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 12.02.2020
Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

11:46 12.02.2020
Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

11:35 12.02.2020
Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

11:32 12.02.2020
No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

11:27 12.02.2020
Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

15:18 11.02.2020
Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

15:09 11.02.2020
Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

12:51 11.02.2020
Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

10:01 03.02.2020
Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

12:34 20.12.2019
Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

No laws restricting freedom of speech in Ukraine will be passed - Head of President's Office Yermak

Yermak excludes holding elections in Donbas without govt control over its territory

LATEST

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD