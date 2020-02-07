Facts

18:59 07.02.2020

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas four times on Feb 7 – JFO HQ

 Illegal armed groups have violated the ceasefire regime four times on February 7, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.

"During the day, Russia-occupation armed groups have violated the ceasefire regime four times. The enemy shelled our positions using 122mm, 120mm and 82mm mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, as well as anti-tank missile systems, tripod-mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns" the JFO said.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted one attack near Novomykhailivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted three attacks: two near Orikhove and one near Krymske.

"No casualties among the servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation have been reported today, on February 7," the JFO said.

Завантаження...
