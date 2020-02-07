Facts

18:03 07.02.2020

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

2 min read
Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is currently withholding approval for at least six commercial orders for arms and ammunition from U.S. companies to Ukraine, BuzzFeed has reported.

"The Trump administration is currently withholding approval for at least six commercial orders for arms and ammunition from US companies to Ukraine, together worth roughly $30 million, according to three current Ukrainian officials and a former senior U.S. official who have direct knowledge of the sales, straining an already fragile relationship between the two countries," says the article posted on the BuzzFeed's website on Thursday.

All four officials said that five of the pending sales from U.S. companies have been delayed for around a year, and one of the sales has been held up for more than a year. The officials said they haven't been able to get any answers from the Trump administration about why the deals, which typically take around two months to approve and must be licensed by the State Department, haven't received approval.

"It might be wise for the Ukrainians to look for other sources" from which to buy arms and ammunition, said the U.S. official, who said he has questioned senior White House and State Department officials about the issue.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv declined to comment on the matter, and the White House and State Department did not respond to requests for comments. Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian state-owned arms conglomerate and the official buyer of all the arms and ammunition, also didn’t respond when asked for comment.

"Two Ukrainian officials who spoke to BuzzFeed News believe the delays could be related to a Chinese attempt to buy a strategic Ukrainian aerospace company that the U.S. has tried to block, raising the possibility of Kyiv getting caught up in a power play between Beijing and Washington," BuzzFeed said.

Tags: #usa #weapon #trump #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 07.02.2020
Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

13:57 07.02.2020
Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

10:52 05.02.2020
Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

17:01 04.02.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

16:33 04.02.2020
Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

15:01 04.02.2020
Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

10:08 04.02.2020
Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

17:28 03.02.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

17:28 03.02.2020
Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

16:22 03.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

LATEST

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

No pressure being put on 1+1 TV channel, freedom of speech not being limited

Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD