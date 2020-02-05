Facts

15:08 05.02.2020

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

If a referendum on joining the European Union was held in the near future, most Ukrainians would vote in favor of it. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Socis Social and Marketing Research Center in January 2020.

According to the results of the study, 58.6% of respondents are ready to vote for joining the European Union. Some 23.7% said they would vote against. Another 6.4% said they would not take part in the referendum, and 11.3% were not able to decide on the answer.

If a referendum on joining NATO was held, 46.2% of respondents expressed their readiness to vote "in favor." Some 31.5% opposed; 7% of respondents would refuse to participate in the referendum. And 15.4% of respondents did not decide on the answer.

The survey was conducted from January 20 to January 27, 2020 among 2,000 respondents in all regions of Ukraine, excluding the population of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The sample is representative of the population of Ukraine over the age of 18 by such indicators as gender, age, type of settlement, and area of residence. The statistical error of the study is +/– 2.1% with a probability of 0.95. The survey was conducted by personal formalized interview at the respondent's place of residence.

