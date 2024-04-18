Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

Almost three quarters of Ukrainians (74.3%) support the idea of sending military units of Western allied countries to Ukraine, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News agency in Thursday.

Some 48.2% of respondents fully support this idea, 26.1% rather support it, 7% of respondents rather do not support it, 5.2% categorically oppose it, and 13.4% found it difficult to answer.

The idea of sending Western military units to Ukraine is supported by the absolute majority of respondents in the Western (87%), Central (78%) and Eastern (66%) macro-regions and the relative majority (47.5%) of respondents in the Southern macro-region. Some 4.5%, 10%, 19% and 27% oppose it, respectively.

Answering the question about whether the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security cooperation with a number of countries (including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands) will help strengthen Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, 81% of respondents gave an affirmative answer (43.7% support and 37% rather support) and only 9% gave a negative answer (6% rather do not support and 2.6% do not categorically support). Support for such agreements ranges from 70% in the Eastern macro-region to 89% in the Western.

During the survey, a total of 2,020 respondents aged 18 years and over living in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government, where hostilities are not taking place, were interviewed. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression.