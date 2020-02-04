Facts

15:01 04.02.2020

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

 The first session of the Ukrainian-Czech Forum has opened in Prague, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said.

"Together with [Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Tomas] Petricek opened the first session of the Ukrainian-Czech Forum. On agenda – cooperation in counteracting hybrid threats, Czech experience of reforms and European integration. We are much more united than it seems. Perfect platform for discussions and future projects," the minister said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Before that Prystaiko met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Ukraine in November 2019.

"Discussed realization of agreements with [President of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky arising from his visit to Ukraine last November and the "reboot" of our political dialogue. We share many areas of mutual interest on which we can cooperate constructively," the minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
