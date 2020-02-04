Facts

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Suspected novel coronavirus cases of two patients, who were hospitalized in Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv, have been disproved, and three more people, who returned from China recently, have been diagnosed with adenovirus infection, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"Suspected cases of infection caused by 2019-nCoV [novel coronavirus] have been disproved following medical examinations and consultations of two patients, who were hospitalized in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska Hospital. Laboratory tests to establish the etiology are in progress," the ministry said on Facebook on February 3.

The Health Ministry also said that three more suspected coronavirus cases also have been disproved as those people were diagnosed with adenovirus infection.

The ministry recalled that two passengers appealed with a suspicion of 2019-nCoV disease at the Boryspil Airport on February 1. Following the examination, both were previously diagnosed with acute respiratory viral infection.

"The ministry continues to monitor the epidemic situation," it said.

