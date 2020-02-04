Facts

09:55 04.02.2020

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas twelve times on February 3, two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Yesterday, on February 3, one Ukrainian defender was wounded and another JFO serviceman was wounded in action as a result of enemy attacks," the JFO said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The enemy violated the ceasefire regime twelve times using 120mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted eight attacks: four near Pavlopil using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types and small arms, one near Opytne using anti-tank missile systems, two near Avdiyivka using tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, one near Pisky using hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted four attacks: two near Novotoshkivske using 120mm mortars, one near Orikhove using 120mm mortars, one near Novoluhanske using grenade launchers of various types and heavy machine guns.

