Facts

16:36 31.01.2020

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

2 min read
Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

 Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Republic of China has reported that it got in touch with 60 citizens of Ukraine, who remaining in China's Province Hubei as of January 31, and some of them wish be evacuated.

"As of January 31, 2020, the embassy got in touch with 60 citizens of Ukraine, who are in Hubei Province (56 people are in Wuhan, one person in Sanyan, one person in Jingmen, one person – in Yichang, one person - in Xiaogan)," said the Embassy on the request of Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The diplomatic office also added that a part of the citizens of Ukraine in Hubei province, who are getting in touch with the embassy's staff, said they wished be evacuated to Ukraine and asked to assist in this.

"The embassy constantly monitors the epidemiological situation in China and informs about its development the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, work is carried out with the competent authorities of China. If the Ukrainian government decides to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Hubei Province, the Ukrainian Embassy in the PRC will assist in ensuring coordination between the relevant competent authorities of Ukraine and the PRC, which are responsible for carrying out evacuation measures," the embassy said being asked was it possible to evacuate Ukrainians from the province.

The embassy reminded that Ukrainians living in Chinese cities with quarantine regime must execute all the instructions of the authorities.

"If you feel bad, and especially with the symptoms similar to the flu or SARS, if you and / or other citizens of Ukraine are hospitalized, we urgently need to inform the Ukrainian Embassy in the PRC about the round-the-clock hotline: + 86 137 0123 0647. Having such information, the embassy will require the management of the corresponding hospital to provide the Ukrainian citizen with the necessary assistance, and will also help, if necessary, communicate with relatives," Ukrainian diplomats added.

The embassy also said that abiding by the decision of the operational group of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine following the meeting on January 27 of this year, they recommend all citizens of Ukraine located in People's Republic of China to leave it.

Tags: #embassy #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 23.01.2020
Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

15:00 31.10.2019
Ukravtodor, China's Poly Changda Engineering arrange to implement first phase of construction of orbital road around Kyiv

Ukravtodor, China's Poly Changda Engineering arrange to implement first phase of construction of orbital road around Kyiv

12:19 18.10.2019
Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

10:53 05.09.2019
U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

17:46 28.08.2019
Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

09:21 24.07.2019
Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

18:59 23.07.2019
Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

10:43 27.06.2019
Embassy of Ukraine welcomes U.S. Congress' support for sanctions against Russian gas

Embassy of Ukraine welcomes U.S. Congress' support for sanctions against Russian gas

12:48 11.05.2019
Zelensky meets with Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

Zelensky meets with Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

14:16 04.05.2019
Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

LATEST

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

Dubinsky becomes witness in case of possible surveillance in Ukraine over Yovanovitch

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD