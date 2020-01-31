Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that a special representative will be appointed to the U.S. Department of State for settlement the situation in the east of Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea.

"Today I expressed the hope that the United States of America would be more actively involved in the processes of settlement in the east of Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea due to the appointment of a separate official from the State Department on these issues," Zelensky said during a joint briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv on Friday.