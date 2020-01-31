Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for a more active U.S. participation in the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and the return of de-occupied Crimea to Ukraine through the appointment of a separate representative of the U.S. Department of State on these issues.

"Today I expressed the hope that the United States will be more actively involved in the process of peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea due to the appointment of a separate official from the U.S. State Department on these issues," he said at a joint briefing on Friday with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Zelensky also thanked Pompeo for his personal strong and consistent position regarding the war in Donbas and the illegal annexation of Crimea.

"The U.S. has been, is and will be a key ally in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We highly appreciate the efforts of [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump and his Administration in these issues," he said.