Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks in Poland regarding the causes of the beginning of WWII in 1939 are extremely insulting to the memory of all those who fought Nazism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Peskov was asked to comment on Zelensky's remark made while visiting Poland the day before that the start of WWII was prompted by a collusion between totalitarian regimes, which subsequently started "the deadly flywheel of the Holocaust."

"We categorically disagree with this statement. In making this statement, the Ukrainian president sided with what we see as an extremely erroneous point of view of the Polish leadership, a point of view that insults tens of millions of Russians and citizens of other CIS countries, whose parents, grandparents, and other relatives gave their lives in order to liberate Europe, including Poland, from Nazism," Peskov said.