Facts

13:28 28.01.2020

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

1 min read
Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks in Poland regarding the causes of the beginning of WWII in 1939 are extremely insulting to the memory of all those who fought Nazism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Peskov was asked to comment on Zelensky's remark made while visiting Poland the day before that the start of WWII was prompted by a collusion between totalitarian regimes, which subsequently started "the deadly flywheel of the Holocaust."

"We categorically disagree with this statement. In making this statement, the Ukrainian president sided with what we see as an extremely erroneous point of view of the Polish leadership, a point of view that insults tens of millions of Russians and citizens of other CIS countries, whose parents, grandparents, and other relatives gave their lives in order to liberate Europe, including Poland, from Nazism," Peskov said.

Tags: #poland #peskov #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 25.01.2020
Zelensky: Only Russia can withdraw troops from occupied territory of Donbas

Zelensky: Only Russia can withdraw troops from occupied territory of Donbas

11:49 25.01.2020
Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

16:01 24.01.2020
Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

12:48 24.01.2020
Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

12:27 24.01.2020
Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

11:04 24.01.2020
Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

14:41 23.01.2020
Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

09:29 23.01.2020
EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

18:42 22.01.2020
Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

LATEST

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

More than 80 cases of harassment of public activists in Ukraine documented by human rights groups in 2019 – report

Constitutional Court refuses to open case on local self-government law for ORDLO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD