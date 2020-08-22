Facts

15:42 22.08.2020

SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

2 min read
Investigators of the Office for Investigation of Crimes Committed in Relation to Mass Protests in 2013-2014, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has completed a pretrial investigation into two persons suspected of involvement in a criminal organization on January 21, 2014, Euromaidan activists Ihor Lutsenko and Yuriy Verbytsky from the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv.

According to the SBI press service on Saturday, two persons are suspected of illegal imprisonment or kidnapping by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); creation, management of a criminal community or a criminal organization, as well as participation in it (Part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); illegal obstruction of the organization or holding of meetings, rallies, processions and demonstrations (Part, Article 340 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

One of the defendants is also suspected of premeditated murder of a kidnapped person, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); torture, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); forgery of documents and their use (4 Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); service forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that due to the use of a forged passport and the use of knowingly forged official documents, the suspect has been hiding from the pretrial investigation agency for more than five years.

"Now the suspects are in custody, they have been given access to the materials of the pretrial investigation. After the parties have finished familiarizing themselves with the materials of the criminal proceedings, the indictment will be submitted to the court," the SBI said in the statement.

As reported, Ihor Lutsenko and Yuriy Verbytsky were abducted in Kyiv on January 21, 2014.

Tags: #sbi #maidan
Interfax-Ukraine
