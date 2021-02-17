Facts

18:14 17.02.2021

Venediktova hopes to bring all 'Maidan cases' to court by end of 2021

1 min read
Venediktova hopes to bring all 'Maidan cases' to court by end of 2021

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova explains the delay in sentencing the "Maidan cases" to objective factors related to the judicial reform and expects that the investigation will submit materials on the cases still under investigation to the court by the end of 2021.

"As for the Maidan cases. Much more has been done this year than it was in previous years. We will try to bring the main production to court by the end of the year. I cannot announce specific dates," Venediktova said at a meeting on Wednesday.

She said that the dynamics are very high in the investigation of the "Maidan cases."

"Some 27 indictments against 40 people this year [sent to the court]," the prosecutor general said.

She said that the delay in considering the "Maidan cases" in the courts is objectively explained by the overload in the courts.

Tags: #cases #maidan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 16.01.2021
Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

09:05 06.01.2021
Ukraine reports 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, 14,490 recoveries in past day - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, 14,490 recoveries in past day - Health Ministry

11:20 02.01.2021
Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

09:25 29.12.2020
Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

12:11 26.12.2020
Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

17:03 23.12.2020
Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

09:48 22.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,513 COVID-19 cases per day, 14,020 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,513 COVID-19 cases per day, 14,020 people recovered – Stepanov

11:32 19.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Supreme Court leaves one of lawsuits in connection with closure of three TV channels unchanged to eliminate shortcomings

Rada backs draft law on charge in absentia at first reading - 299 affirmative votes

Health Ministry launches info portal on vaccination against COVID-19

Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

LATEST

Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

German Ambassador assumes visa-free travel for Ukrainians to be available for several more months

Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

Ukraine withdraws from CIS Agreement on coordination of interstate relations in postal, electrical communications

NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

German Ambassador notes importance of judicial reform in Ukraine

Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Six activists, journalists detained after mass searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars in Crimea – MFA

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD