Venediktova hopes to bring all 'Maidan cases' to court by end of 2021

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova explains the delay in sentencing the "Maidan cases" to objective factors related to the judicial reform and expects that the investigation will submit materials on the cases still under investigation to the court by the end of 2021.

"As for the Maidan cases. Much more has been done this year than it was in previous years. We will try to bring the main production to court by the end of the year. I cannot announce specific dates," Venediktova said at a meeting on Wednesday.

She said that the dynamics are very high in the investigation of the "Maidan cases."

"Some 27 indictments against 40 people this year [sent to the court]," the prosecutor general said.

She said that the delay in considering the "Maidan cases" in the courts is objectively explained by the overload in the courts.