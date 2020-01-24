Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 11 times on January 23. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Krasnohorivka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Talakivka, Opytne, Shyrokyne, Novoselivka Druha, Vodiane, Khutir Vilny, and Orikhove came under attacks.