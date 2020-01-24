Facts

10:50 24.01.2020

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 11 times on January 23. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Krasnohorivka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Talakivka, Opytne, Shyrokyne, Novoselivka Druha, Vodiane, Khutir Vilny, and Orikhove came under attacks.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:47 20.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

12:21 18.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:56 10.01.2020
One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:28 09.01.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:36 07.01.2020
Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

10:09 03.01.2020
No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:41 01.01.2020
Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:39 30.12.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 100,000 birds killed over bird flu in Vinnytsia region

Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

LATEST

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure ceasefire, withdraw troops on five-year anniversary of Mariupol shelling

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Over 100,000 birds killed over bird flu in Vinnytsia region

Zelensky tells Netanyahu about Ukrainian Jews saved during World War II

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

Zelensky at meeting with Netanyahu: Ukrainian people like nobody else understand tragedy of Jews during World War II

Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD