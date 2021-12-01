Facts

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

Ukraine plans to conduct a population census in cooperation with Apple in early 2023.

"I am proud that Ukraine will become the second country in the world to conduct a population census in cooperation with Apple in February 2023," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his annual nation address in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

He said that the goal of digitalization of the country is the opportunity for Ukrainians to receive 100% of public services online without queues and corruption.

As reported, on November 30, a Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and Apple was signed. On the Ukrainian side, the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, and from Apple Inc. by Mark Lennon, Worldwide Head of Government.

Interfax-Ukraine
