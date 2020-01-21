Facts

09:50 21.01.2020

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will make a working visit to Israel through January 23-24 to take part in the events as a part of the World Holocaust Forum, the President's Office reported.

"Through January 23-24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will make a working visit to Israel to take part in the commemoration events as a part of the World Holocaust Forum devoted to the 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp," reads the report.

The program also foresee talks of Zelensky with the Israeli leadership and a meeting with the country's business leaders.

