Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

"Through January 23-24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will make a working visit to Israel to take part in the commemoration events as a part of the World Holocaust Forum devoted to the 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp," reads the report.

The program also foresee talks of Zelensky with the Israeli leadership and a meeting with the country's business leaders.