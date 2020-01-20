One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces six times violated the ceasefire with weapons including those prohibited under the Minsk Agreements in the area of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) over the 24 hours that ended on January 18.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another ten were injured, the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Sunday.

Four fire attacks were recorded in the responsibility area of Ukraine's Shid (East) operational-tactical group. The adversary opened fire using small arms near the populated locality of Pisky. Tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers were used near Krasnohorivka, Kyiv said.

An unmanned aerial vehicle dropped grenades from a 30mm VOG-17 grenade launcher, targeting defenders of Pavlopil, it said.

An area near the village of Vasylivka saw a shootout using small arms, it said.

The responsibility area of Kyiv's Pivnich (North) operational-tactical group saw Donbas mercenaries fire 120m mortars, various systems of grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms, targeting the Ukrainian army's positions near Orikhove.

The enemy showed no combat activity in the beginning of the next 24 hours. No casualties have been reported, the JFO headquarters said.