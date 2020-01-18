Facts

12:21 18.01.2020

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime eight times in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian serviceman reported as wounded, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On January 17, the armed groups led by the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime eight times. No casualties among the servicemen of the JFO were reported. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past 24 hours," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) tactical group, the enemy violated the ceasefire five times: one near Krasnohorivka using anti-tank grenade launchers; one near Shyrokyne using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms; two near Pavlopil using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms; one near Vasylivka using small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) tactical group, the enemy violated the ceasefire three times: two near Orikhove using 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various types; one near Luhanske using anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Tags: #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
