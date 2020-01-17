Facts

17:35 17.01.2020

Denisova calls for international institutions' response to violation of Ukrainian political prisoners' rights in Russia

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said that the rights of Ukrainian political prisoners are being violated in Russia and called on international human rights institutions to respond the issue.

"Rustam Sheikhaliyev and Vladlen Abdulkadyrov are confined in a psychiatric hospital, Oleh Prykhodko is isolated from the external world, Tofik Abdulgaziyev and Jemil Gafarov are left for dead in the detention facility. I have discovered all of these egregious cases over the last 24 hours," she wrote on Facebook.

The ombudsperson called on UN High Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović and representatives of all diplomatic missions to use all mechanisms and respond to the violation of Ukrainian citizens' human rights.

