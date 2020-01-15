Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated funds to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in a plane crash of an International Airlines of Ukraine (UIA) aircraft in Iran, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said on the Telegram channel.

"The government will pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to the families of deceased citizens of Ukraine within a week. One-time material assistance from the state from the reserve fund will be provided until the families receive all insurance payments," Honcharuk wrote.

According to him, the state will control the proper implementation of insurance payments in accordance with the Montreal Convention.

"Payments in the amount of UAH 250,000 SDR (special drawing rights) are envisaged for each family of the deceased Ukrainian, which is approximately $345,000," the prime minister added.

He noted that Ukraine also insists on compensation from the Iranian government through diplomatic channels and international legal bodies.