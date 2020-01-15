Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will visit the United Kingdom on January 15-16, where he intends to meet with the foreign ministers of five countries whose citizens died as a result of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane in Iran.

"On January 15-16, 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko will pay a working visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the Foreign Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

It is noted that during the visit, Prystaiko will take part in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Canada, Great Britain, Sweden and Afghanistan in order to coordinate efforts to ensure a proper investigation of the circumstances of the UIA plane crash of PS 752 flight in Tehran.

