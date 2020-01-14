Facts

10:36 14.01.2020

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

2 min read
Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

 Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement in which it condemned public glorification of individuals responsible for the murder of Jews and antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine and said that preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the battle against antisemitism are not an internal matter of any country.

The Embassy of Israel in Ukraine posted the statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Individuals responsible for the murder of Jews in the Holocaust and in pogroms, as well as antisemitic ideologists of the Ukrainian National movement have recently been subject of public glorification in Ukraine," the ministry said.

It also said that "preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the battle against antisemitism – including the glorification of antisemites and murderers of Jews - are not an internal matter of any country."

"On the contrary, those are essential obligations and responsibilities of every Israeli diplomat. It represents a shared moral duty to Israel and its many allies across the world," reads the statement.

As reported, on January 2, Polish and Israeli ambassadors to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki and Joel Lion issued a joint statement on the honoring in Ukraine on January 1 of the leaders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The ambassadors said they considered it insulting to honor in Ukraine people who "actively promoted ethnic cleansing," adding that they expected the Kyiv city state administration and the council of the Lviv region to join "the search for the truth" in this issue.

On January 8, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine told Cichocki that a public debate on internal issues of Ukrainian politics was counterproductive.

On January 9, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Hennadiy Nadolenko told the Israeli Foreign Ministry, referring to the joint statement made on January 2, that Lion was conducting a counterproductive public debate on internal issues of Ukrainian politics.

The Ambassador of Ukraine emphasized that the revival and preservation of the national memory of the Ukrainian people was one of the main priorities of the state policy of Ukraine. Discussions in this area should be held at the level of historians and experts.

Tags: #ukraine #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 14.01.2020
Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

10:03 10.01.2020
Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

16:34 09.01.2020
Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

12:02 09.01.2020
State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

14:06 06.01.2020
Kyiv, Washington continue negotiations on military assistance to Ukraine - former U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv

Kyiv, Washington continue negotiations on military assistance to Ukraine - former U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv

16:50 04.01.2020
Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

15:47 04.01.2020
Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

13:12 01.01.2020
Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

12:11 01.01.2020
Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

LATEST

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD