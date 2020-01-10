Facts

14:23 10.01.2020

Several dozen psychologists helping families of plane crash victims in Iran free of charge

Over 50 volunteers who are specialists on crisis situations have contacted Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), whose plane crashed after leaving Tehran on January 8, offering professional assistance to the crash victims' relatives and loved ones, as well as to company officials.

The company said in a statement that all 2,500 UIA officials are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the crash in Iran to a certain degree. The anti-crisis headquarters is working round the clock to assist prompt completion of the investigation into the crash and assist the families of the killed passengers and crewmembers.

According to UIA, flight attendants who have undergone special psychological training are on duty in the building where pre-flight briefings for crews are held. Specialists on crisis situations are also supporting the crews.

As reported earlier, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers onboard.

The Prosecutor General's Office began a pretrial inquiry into the plane crash on January 8 on counts of "violation of rules of air traffic safety or aircraft operation causing human casualties." The investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the Ukrainian National Police.

