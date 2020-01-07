FC Metalist property transferred to state ownership – regional administration

The premises at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv and the training base of the eponymous football team in the village of Vysoke, which were confiscated from Serhiy Kurchenko, have been registered in the state register of real estate.

"At present, the registration of premises at 65 Plekhanivska Street has been completed: it is a multifunctional sector (VIP sector), sub-tribune premises of the southern and northern stands and the football academy. The registration of the premises of the Metalist base in Vysoke was also completed on January 3," the head of the department for youth and sports at Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Yulia Podzolkova, said.

As reported, in October 2017 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Kharkiv-based Metalist football club is returning from the property of disgraced Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko to state property.

"We can proudly inform Kharkiv residents that Metalist football club will not belong to the fugitives, but to Kharkiv residents," Lutsenko said.

He specified that the matter concerns the special confiscation of property rights of FC Metalist in the amount of $200 million.

"In accordance with the special confiscation of $200 million owned by the members of the organized crime group of Yanukovych, the executive service department is now making a decision through the court on the special confiscation of all property rights of FC Metalist. It will be returned from Kurchenko to state ownership," Lutsenko said.