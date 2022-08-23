Flag carried by fan to field in 1976 to be raised at opening of Ukrainian Football Championship

At the opening of the Ukrainian Football Championship, the flag with which a Ukrainian fan ran onto the field during the semifinal match at the 1976 Olympics will be raised.

"The Ukrainian flag was at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, during the semifinal match between the USSR and GDR national football teams. Danylo Myhal, a representative of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, ran onto the field and danced hopak in an embroidered shirt with a blue-yellow flag," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the ceremony of raising the National Flag of Ukraine on Monday.

"He always dreamed of bringing this flag to Ukraine. And today it finally happened and this legendary flag will be flown at the opening of the Ukrainian Football Championship," the president said.