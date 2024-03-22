Ukraine defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina in semi-finals of Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs

The Ukrainian national football team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the selection playoffs for the 2024 European Championship. The match took place at the stadium in the city of Zenica (Bosnia) and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of Ukraine, Suspilne reports.

"Ukraine got a strong-willed victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 selection playoffs with a score of 2:1. The Ukrainians were losing until the 85th minute, but then scored two goals with an interval of three minutes," the message says.

It is noted that in the final of the selection playoffs, Ukraine will play against Iceland, which defeated Israel (4:1). The match will take place on Tuesday, March 26.