Sport

16:48 28.02.2023

Ruslan Rotan appointed as caretaker head coach of Ukraine national football team

2 min read
The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) has appointed Ruslan Rotan as caretaker head coach of the Ukraine national football team.

"The agreement with Ruslan Rotan, who currently serves as the head coach of Ukraine U-XNUMX, will be valid until the deal with Serhiy Rebrov comes into force, with whom the UAF board is conducting negotiations on behalf of the Executive Committee," the UFA said on its website.

The UAF Executive Committee agreed with the proposal of the UAF National Teams Committee to hold negotiations with Rebrov regarding his appointment as head coach of the national team of Ukraine with a contract until July 30, 2024, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement until July 30, 2026.

Ruslan Rotan, born in 1981, is an honored master of sports. He is the finalist of the Europa League (2015), Champion of Ukraine (2007), winner of the Ukrainian Cup (2006, 2007), winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup (2006, 2007), and quarterfinalist of the World Cup (2006).

He worked as assistant to the head coach of Olimpik (Donetsk) in 2018. Since December 27, 2018, he has been the Ukraine U-XNUMX head coach. From December 21, 2022, he is the head coach of FC Alexandria.

Tags: #football #ufa #rotan

