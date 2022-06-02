Ukraine beats Scotland 3:1, to compete with Wales on June 5 for its ticket to World Cup 2022

The national football team of Ukraine beat the Scottish team with the score of 3:1 in Glasgow and now in the final of the playoffs will play with Wales for a ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

The goals in the Ukrainian national team were scored by Andriy Yarmolenko (33 min), Roman Yaremchuk (49th) and Artem Dovbyk (90 plus 4). Callum McGregor scored for the Scots.

The game for the right to compete at the World Cup in Qatar will be held in Cardiff on June 5.

The World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.