Sport

16:13 15.01.2022

Italian Genoa fires Andriy Shevchenko from post of coach

1 min read
Italian Genoa fires Andriy Shevchenko from post of coach

The Italian football club Genoa has announced the resignation of the ex-coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Andriy Shevchenko.

"The Genoa Football Club announces the dismissal of coach Andriy Shevchenko from the post. The club thanks the coach and his staff for the hard work they have done in recent months," the club's press service reports.

The technical leadership of the team will be temporarily entrusted to Abdoulay Konko, who will be assisted by Roberto Murgita.

As reported, Shevchenko headed the Italian Serie A club Genoa in November 2021. The contract was signed until June 30, 2024.

Tags: #italia #football #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:43 26.11.2021
Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

09:21 17.11.2021
Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

12:48 08.11.2021
Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

16:03 06.11.2021
Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

10:18 29.09.2021
Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

15:27 09.09.2021
Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

12:43 07.08.2021
Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

10:42 02.08.2021
Shevchenko announces completion of contract with Ukraine's national team

Shevchenko announces completion of contract with Ukraine's national team

11:17 02.07.2021
British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

11:54 01.07.2021
Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

LATEST

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

“Super League” case in the European Court: Ukrainian football legends supported the position of the President of the UAF and applied to UEFA

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

Ukrainian Zoya Ovsiy wins gold in club throwing, setting new Paralympic record

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD