Italian Genoa fires Andriy Shevchenko from post of coach

The Italian football club Genoa has announced the resignation of the ex-coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Andriy Shevchenko.

"The Genoa Football Club announces the dismissal of coach Andriy Shevchenko from the post. The club thanks the coach and his staff for the hard work they have done in recent months," the club's press service reports.

The technical leadership of the team will be temporarily entrusted to Abdoulay Konko, who will be assisted by Roberto Murgita.

As reported, Shevchenko headed the Italian Serie A club Genoa in November 2021. The contract was signed until June 30, 2024.