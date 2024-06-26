Sport

21:00 26.06.2024

Ukraine draws with Belgium; it eliminated from 2024 European Football Championship

1 min read
The Ukrainian national team in the third match of the 2024 European Football Championship drew 0:0 with the Belgian national team.

In a parallel match, the teams of Slovakia and Romania also tied 1:1.

Thus, all teams scored four points, but Ukraine took last place in the group in terms of additional indicators – the worst goal difference.

Romania took first place in the group, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. All of them will continue to play at the European Championship. Ukraine is eliminated from the tournament, although all teams scored four points.

As reported, Ukraine lost the first match to Romania with a score of 0:3, and in the second match it beat Slovakia with a score of 2:1.

