Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

A fire broke out in the tent camp of military personnel in Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, December 31, the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after ataman Kostia Hordiyenko said on Facebook.

"At about 5:30 on December 31, 2019, a tent broke out on the territory of the tent camp No. 235 of the joint-force training center for military units and detachments. Due to a gust of wind the fire spread to the other two military tents. As a result, three tents burned," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of the fire, one soldier was injured. He was hospitalized with burns, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.

An official investigation is being conducted into the fire.