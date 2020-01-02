Kuleba opposes 'turbo regime' in SBU reform

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said that he is against the hasty reform of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"When it comes to the reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, I'll honestly tell you that I am opposed to applying "turbo mode" to it. And I am glad that it isn't applied to it, that we are moving slowly, step by step, but very carefully. Since reforming the SBU is like turning off the atomic bomb: if you cut the wrong wire, then everything will explode. Surgical accuracy, precision and balanced decision-making are needed here," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In his opinion, President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov are absolutely committed to reforming this body.

"I think it can be seen already that the SBU has become more transparent and more accountable, but discussions continue in terms how to reform it in order to turn it into an effective structure. The main thing is that they are not frozen, the process is ongoing," the deputy premier added.

Kuleba emphasized that consultations are being held on this issue with NATO and with the advisory mission of the European Union, which received a bill on reform of the Security Service of Ukraine and expressed their position on the document.

Regarding the possible preservation of the SBU's authority to combat organized and economic crime, the deputy PM noted that the SBU would act within the framework of the law on national security and will significantly strengthen its functions in preventing and combating the enemy intelligence activities of other states on our territory and with terrorism.

"But we live in a reality in which Ukrainian enterprises or certain sectors of the economy are of great interest precisely for intelligence services of other states or for potential terrorists. Therefore, the fight against economic crime in this regard lies precisely in the logic of counter-intelligence activities," he said.

In addition, Kuleba urged not to focus on one specific paragraph of the law. "In the end, our partners will evaluate the law as a whole, how balanced it is in general. And we are looking for this balance now," he said.

According to him, at the moment it is still impossible to say exactly in what form and how this provision will exist in the future law itself.

"But the most important thing is that the law is holistically effective and reformative, and everything else will be the subject of agreements and negotiations with our partners," Kuleba said.

As reported, head of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Zavytnevych is opposed to maintaining the function of the fight against corruption with the SBU.