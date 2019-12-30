Facts

17:00 30.12.2019

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv on January 3, the press service of the U.S. Department of State has reported.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Kyiv on January 3, where he will meet with President Zelensky, Foreign Minister Prystaiko, and Defense Minister Zahorodniuk to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary will also attend a wreath laying ceremony at St. Michael's to honor those who have fallen in Donbas, and meet with religious, civil society and business community leaders to discuss human rights issues, the investment climate, and the government's reform agenda," the agency said on its website.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #pompeo
