GTSOU head announces completion of four-day negotiation marathon with Gazprom in Vienna

Ukraine and the Russian Federation completed a four-day negotiation marathon in Vienna early Monday morning, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU), has said.

"Today at 05:28 we completed an almost round-the-clock four-day negotiation marathon with Gazprom in Vienna. I'm already flying to Brussels to solve another important task – the timely signing of an inter-operator agreement with the Slovak GTS operator Eustream based on European rules," he said on Facebook.

The press service of the GTSOU specified that, despite the completion of the negotiation marathon in Vienna, the signing of the final documents has not yet been discussed.