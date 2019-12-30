Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Russian-led occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas seven times, while Ukrainian military men were not injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"On December 29, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime seven times. The enemy fired on the positions of our units with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms ... There were no losses among the troops of the Joint Forces," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.