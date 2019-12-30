Facts

11:39 30.12.2019

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no losses among Ukrainian military

Russian-led occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas seven times, while Ukrainian military men were not injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"On December 29, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime seven times. The enemy fired on the positions of our units with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms ... There were no losses among the troops of the Joint Forces," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

Tags: #jfo
10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

10:30 26.12.2019
No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:04 23.12.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:42 19.12.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:55 16.12.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:36 11.12.2019
JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

10:19 10.12.2019
Three servicemen killed by unknown explosive device in Donbas, enemy violates ceasefire seven times – JFO press center

10:23 06.12.2019
Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

16:00 20.11.2019
Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

