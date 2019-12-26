NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

The investigators of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are carrying searches at the premises of the Information Policy Ministry and Protection of the Information Space state-run enterprise, State Secretary of the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry Artem Bidenko has reported.

"The NABU is carrying searches at the Information Policy Ministry and Protection of the Information Space state-run enterprise, which subdued to the ministry. The searches are carried as a part of the case on a tender held in 2018 for an amount of UAH 15 million for promotion of Ukraine and UkraineNOW brand on CNN TV channel," Bidenko wrote on Facebook.

He added that according to the investigators, CFC Consulting winner of the contest did not place advertising despite a report of completion in disposal of CNN.

"There is nothing to hide for the Information Policy Ministry, we cooperated as much as possible and cooperate with the investigation in order to fix conclusions as quickly as possible," reads the report.