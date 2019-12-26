Facts

No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire 12 times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On December 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 12 times. The enemy fired on the positions of our units from 120 mm and 82 mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements, as well as various systems of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms ... No casualties were reported among JFO personnel," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Thursday morning.

