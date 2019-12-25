Facts

13:41 25.12.2019

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordinating Ceasefire and Stabilization of the disengagement line of the parties (JCCC) said that the fighters once again violated the ceasefire in Donbas.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out nine shelling attacks of the positions of the JFO units .... In the Svitlodarsk section, the military units of the Russian Federation carried out seven shelling attacks, including near the settlement of Novoluhanske with 82 mm (9 min) mortars, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn more than 15 km from the disengagement line," it said on Facebook.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC calls on the armed forces of the Russian Federation to stop their provocations and adhere to the agreements reached," the report says.

Tags: #donbas #jccc
