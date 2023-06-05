JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

On June 5, the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) conducted at least one entrance and exit inspection each, which was the first one since May 31, follows from the information on its website.

According to it, the dry cargo ship Navios Sagittarius with a deadweight of 75,600 tonnes under the flag of Panama was allowed to enter the port of Pivdenny, which was the first vessel in the direction of this port, missed after May 2.

In the direction of the exit, on Monday, JCC conducted an inspection of the dry cargo ship Maroulio S, en route from the port of Chornomorsk to Spain with 65,840 tonnes of corn.

As reported, the Restoration Ministry of Ukraine on May 30 said the JCC in Istanbul announced the impossibility of drawing up an inspection plan for June 1 due to another unjustified refusal of the Russian delegation to register the incoming fleet. According to the Ukrainian agency, in the territorial waters of Turkey at that time a queue of 50 vessels was waiting for inspection, which should be loaded with 2.4 million tonnes of food.