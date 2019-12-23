Ukrainian MFA announces results of Prystaiko's first official visit to Berlin

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko, during his first official visit to Berlin, discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas bilateral issues and energy security, the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies held a discussion of bilateral issues and energy security, as well as ways to implement the decisions of the Paris Normandy Four summit in order to achieve progress in the Minsk process," it said.

As noted, by agreement of the ministers, at the beginning of the year, a delegation of state secretaries of German ministries will visit Ukraine to continue an intensive intersectoral dialogue with Ukrainian counterparts.

"This will be the fourth such visit in the last few years," the ministry's press service emphasized.

Prystaiko also met with President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble who praised Ukraine's achievements on the path of large-scale domestic reforms, despite the war in Donbas.

It is noted that meetings with chairman of the Bundestag committee on foreign affairs Norbert Röttgen and foreign political speaker of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union faction in the Bundestag Jurgen Gardt were important from the point of view of further support of Ukraine by Germany.

"Prystaiko noted Ukraine's commitment to the political and diplomatic path to ending the war in Donbas and the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. The parties reached an agreement to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Germany," the ministry's press service noted.

In addition, Prystaiko met with members of the group on relations with Ukraine in the Bundestag, led by its chairman Omid Nouripour (the Greens faction). He informed about the steps of the Ukrainian government aimed at ensuring further economic growth and improving the investment climate in the country, and also requested support for the movement of Kyiv towards EU and NATO membership.

"The main topic of the conversation with Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Gerd Muller was the support by the German government of the further course of our state to continue in-depth reforms and projects of financial and technical cooperation. Minister Prystaiko thanked the German side as a leading donor of Ukraine for large-scale assistance. Also the need of Germany's aid in several priority areas was noted, in particular with the aim of improving the economic situation and infrastructure in eastern Ukraine," the service said.

It is noted that Muller accepted Prystaiko's invitation to visit Ukraine in 2020.

"The priority issue at the meeting with foreign policy advisor of the Chancellor of Germany Jan Hecker was to ensure real progress on the Minsk path. The German interlocutor emphasized the positive attitude of Kyiv in this context. He noted that Ukraine, as before, has full support from Chancellor Angela Merkel," the press service stressed.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Prystaiko paid working visit to Germany on December 19-20.