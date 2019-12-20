Facts

14:37 20.12.2019

Resumption of railway communication with ORDLO not discussed yet - Deputy FM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar has said that the resumption of railway communication with the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not discussed yet.

"We are not talking about the railway connection. It is only about opening additional checkpoints for humanitarian needs. The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has received such an order and is working on it," he said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada during an hour of questions to the government in Kyiv on Friday.

When asked about when additional checkpoints will be opened in Zolote, Schastia and Demyno-Oleksandrivka, the deputy minister said that Ukraine is ready for this issue, but this must be agreed with the other side of the conflict.

"This must be agreed so that there is no disruption on the other side, because there is willingness on our part," Bodnar explained.

As reported, earlier Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko allowed the possibility of resuming railway communication with the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #bodnar #ordlo
