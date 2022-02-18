No orders on forceful liberation of ORDLO territories and cannot be - NSDC Secretary

There are no orders from the Ukrainian side to forcibly liberate the temporary occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Today, two people said about the evacuation of citizens from the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as if our military were going to attack Donetsk and Lughansk in order to allegedly liberate the territories. I can tell you that all this is absolutely untrue. No orders to liberate our there are no territories," Danilov said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office of the President of Ukraine.