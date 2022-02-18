Facts

20:39 18.02.2022

Vereschuk calls on residents from uncontrolled territories to go to territory under Ukraine's control

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk called on the residents of ORDLO to travel to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"I want to say to those people who are now deciding what to do, I appeal to those people who are in the temporarily occupied territory, who are afraid for their children, who are afraid for their families: come to us, find a way to cross the entry-exit checkpoint or in another way. We are waiting for you. We will create all possible conditions so that you have a place to live, that you have something to eat, so that you feel that you are not alone," Vereschuk said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas in Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday.

