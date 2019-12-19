Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, one civilian was killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On December 18, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire seven times. One Ukrainian soldier was reported as wounded in action. Moreover, one civilian was killed when Russia-led armed formations opened fire in Maryinka residential area," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) operational-tactical group, the enemy attacked two times: near Novoluhanske using grenade launchers of various systems, heavy-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) operational-tactical group, the enemy fired five times on the Ukrainian positions: near Berezove, Vodiane and Maryinka using barrel grenade launchers and armoured infantry fighting vehicles.

According to the JFO headquarters, from the beginning of the day, the enemy did not violate the ceasefire so that no casualties were registered among the personal staff of the JFO.