Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

Respective decree No. 916/2019 dated December 18 was posted in the president's website on Thursday.

"Kyslytsia Serhiy Olehovych is appointed as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Organization," reads the document.