Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

The document approved at the Normandy-format summit in Paris reaffirms the commitment of all parties to the Minsk Agreements, and if Kyiv has reconsidered its stance, that will be the subject of a long-term analysis by other members of the format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing on Friday.

He commented thus on opinions voiced in Kyiv that the Minsk Agreements should be reconciled with today's realities.

"I'd like everyone to think about Paris and the document approved by the summit participants, which could and should be described as a success. Paragraph two of the preamble of the Paris summit's document says that the Minsk Agreements remain the foundation of the Normandy format and that the participatory states are committed to their full implementation," Peskov said.

"If Kyiv has somehow reconsidered its position since Monday, this should be the subject of a long-term and intense analysis by the other three participants in the Normandy format," he said.