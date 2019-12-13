Facts

11:20 13.12.2019

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

1 min read
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said there will be slaughter if Ukraine regains control over the Donbas sector of the border without endorsing the amnesty law for Donbas.

"I think he [Putin] told me so twice at our meetings. We explained that we are different people, completely different, we are free and democratic. We understand that Ukrainians live there. We have respect for Ukrainian citizens, and there will be no slaughter; this is what I have told Mr. Putin," Zelensky said in the Pravo na Vladu program of the television channel 1+1 on Thursday night.

He said he does not know who Putin "sees in his [Zelensky's] place" but that's a different person. "I do not know who you [Putin] have discussed such serious matters with before, what experience you have had with other countries, but we are a different country, a different government, and we place human life above everything," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 13.12.2019
Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

10:42 13.12.2019
Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

09:57 13.12.2019
Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

09:56 13.12.2019
Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

09:53 13.12.2019
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

13:07 12.12.2019
Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD