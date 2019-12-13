Facts

10:04 13.12.2019

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

2 min read

 Investigators in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet have found based on the findings of multiple inspections that volunteer and children's doctor Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosives under Sheremet's car, and "Donbas veteran" Andriy Antonenko assisted her in this.

"A complex inspection, which included psychological and photo portrait checks and an examination of the manner of walking made it possible to draw the following conclusions: 1) the man who participated in the planting of an explosive device under Sheremet's car is Antonenko; 2) the woman who planted explosives is Yulia Kuzmenko," Ukrainian National Police deputy chief and criminal police chief Yevhen Koval said.

"For additional assessment and objective examination of the gait of suspects in the Sheremet murder case Ivan Birch, one of the best experts in the world from the United Kingdom, who is collaborating with the EU and U.S. law enforcement agencies, was invited to this end," Koval said.

In order to carry out the inspection, investigators provided him with video materials, which were retrieved from the video cameras near the site where Sheremet's car was blown up, as well as a video on which suspects were recorded.

"This data helped identify persons on the video. We took all required samples of their footsteps and visualization so that experts could work with this material as effectively as possible," Koval said.

As reported earlier, well-known journalist Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to Ukrayinska Pravda Director Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast.

On December 12, 2019, the police carried out a number of searches and said that several suspects had been identified in this criminal case.

Three persons, namely, military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and children's doctor Yulia Kuzmenko, as well as musician and "Donbas veteran" Andriy Antonenko were identified as suspects in Sheremet's murder. All of them were detained. Vladyslav and Inna Hryshchenko, as well combatants who fought in eastern Ukraine, were detained as part of another case, but they are identified as defendants in the Sheremet murder.

Tags: #sheremet #volunteers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:50 13.12.2019
Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

11:01 13.12.2019
There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

15:23 23.07.2019
Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

13:02 20.07.2019
Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

11:50 20.07.2019
Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

17:30 15.05.2019
Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

10:07 14.03.2019
Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

17:58 20.07.2018
U.S. ambassador to Ukraine expects justice in Sheremet murder case

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine expects justice in Sheremet murder case

11:32 20.07.2018
Sheremet assassination investigation continues

Sheremet assassination investigation continues

10:11 20.07.2018
Yovanovitch commemorating journalist Sheremet in Kyiv's downtown

Yovanovitch commemorating journalist Sheremet in Kyiv's downtown

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD