Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Investigators in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet have found based on the findings of multiple inspections that volunteer and children's doctor Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosives under Sheremet's car, and "Donbas veteran" Andriy Antonenko assisted her in this.

"A complex inspection, which included psychological and photo portrait checks and an examination of the manner of walking made it possible to draw the following conclusions: 1) the man who participated in the planting of an explosive device under Sheremet's car is Antonenko; 2) the woman who planted explosives is Yulia Kuzmenko," Ukrainian National Police deputy chief and criminal police chief Yevhen Koval said.

"For additional assessment and objective examination of the gait of suspects in the Sheremet murder case Ivan Birch, one of the best experts in the world from the United Kingdom, who is collaborating with the EU and U.S. law enforcement agencies, was invited to this end," Koval said.

In order to carry out the inspection, investigators provided him with video materials, which were retrieved from the video cameras near the site where Sheremet's car was blown up, as well as a video on which suspects were recorded.

"This data helped identify persons on the video. We took all required samples of their footsteps and visualization so that experts could work with this material as effectively as possible," Koval said.

As reported earlier, well-known journalist Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to Ukrayinska Pravda Director Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast.

On December 12, 2019, the police carried out a number of searches and said that several suspects had been identified in this criminal case.

Three persons, namely, military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and children's doctor Yulia Kuzmenko, as well as musician and "Donbas veteran" Andriy Antonenko were identified as suspects in Sheremet's murder. All of them were detained. Vladyslav and Inna Hryshchenko, as well combatants who fought in eastern Ukraine, were detained as part of another case, but they are identified as defendants in the Sheremet murder.